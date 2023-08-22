Chinchwad: Government's Event for Differently-Abled Sees Impressive Turnout |

A Large number of differently-abled people from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad City, and rural areas of the district attended the Divyang Welfare Department's event at the Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad on Tuesday. During the event, organized under the "Divyang Kalyan Vibhag Divyangachya Daari" campaign, initiated by the Maharashtra Government, they learned about various schemes aimed at supporting them.

Bachchu Kadu, who heads the camping and the department, was the chief guest at the event, where various benefits for physically challenged people were distributed. The event was attended by key officials from the district, including Commissioner and Administrator of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Kunal Khemnar, and District Council Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan, among others.

Kadu emphasized the need for the administration to take initiatives to alleviate the challenges faced by physically challenged people. He stressed the importance of conducting accurate surveys of physically challenged people and called for sensitive cooperation from authorities.

Read Also Baby Feeding Room Set Up At Pune Railway Station To Aid Needy Passengers

Event provided information about schemes

The event provided information about schemes implemented by the Maharashtra Government, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, Pune Zila Parishad, and various corporations through 33 stalls. These schemes covered areas such as healthcare, training, and welfare. Additionally, institutions working with physically challenged people, such as Sarthak, Bapu Trust, Dr. Reddy's Foundation, and Deepstambh Manobal Foundation, shared details about their programs.

The event also facilitated voter registration for physically challenged people in the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency. Furthermore, the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation stall provided information about various schemes and encouraged self-reliance and entrepreneurship among youth.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the government's efforts to provide services and support to physically challenged people in one accessible location. They highlighted the convenience of accessing information and benefits from various schemes during the event.

Pinky Baban Deshmukh, who received a three-wheeler cycle in Nigdi, lauded the program and expressed her happiness at the government's assistance to physically challenged people.

Suresh Keru Botkar from Sangvi shared his astonishment at the grand scale of the program for differently-abled individuals. He believed that by providing comprehensive information and access to various schemes in one location, physically challenged people could become more self-reliant.

Kiran Waghmare from Vadgaon Maval attended the event to obtain a disability certificate for his son. He also praised the program as a valuable facility.

The government has decided to launch the Divyang Kalyan Vibhag Divyangachya Daari" campaign in the state, keeping in mind the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals. Under this initiative, one-day camps will be organized in every district of the state, aiming to provide various benefits to differently-abled individuals at a single location. This campaign will facilitate access to a range of schemes and support services for the differently-abled, all in one place, thereby assisting them in a more effective manner.

Read Also Pune Customs Seize Leopard Skin From Satara; One Arrested

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)