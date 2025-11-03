Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena Has No Value, Runs On BJP Orders, Says Ambadas Danve

Ambadas Danve | File Image

Former Legislative Council Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve slammed Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) over the recent statement by minister Shambhuraj Desai to contest the local bodies election independently. Briefing the press, Danve said the statements of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders have no value. Shiv Sena is living on the mercy of the BJP, and hence its leaders have to go to Delhi often.

Danve further said the Mahayuti government is deceitful. "The farmers have not received the assistance assured by the government yet. It is not certain when the farmers will get the financial aid. Recently, questions have been raised over the trust of the Election Commission, and the BJP is backing it. Under these circumstances, Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai has asserted to contest the election independently. However, it has no value. Shiv Sena works according to the will of BJP, and hence, Eknath Shinde has to go to Delhi frequently," he said.

"Crime has increased in the city. The law-and-order situation has been hampered not only in the city but all over the state. The suicide of the lady doctor in Phaltan is not a suicide, but it is a cold-blooded murder. The case is being investigated through SIT now, but there should not be any political interference in it. Hence, a non-biased officer should be appointed for the investigation," Danve demanded.