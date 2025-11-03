 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota Pandharpur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota Pandharpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota Pandharpur

Board of Trustees chairman Rajendra Pawar, secretary Appasaheb Zalke, and others made arrangements for the programmes, darshan queues, drinking water, and security

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota Pandharpur | Sourced

Various religious programmes were organised at the Vitthal-Rakhumai temple in Chota Pandharpur on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Sunday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple and paid obeisance on the occasion amid the chanting of the Harinam.

Initially, the Mahaabhishek and Mahapuja of Vitthal-Rukhmai were held by MLA Vilas Bhumre and his wife at 5 am. Later, the dindis from the surrounding villages arrived at the temple premises. The Gatha and Bhajan programme was held at the Kirtan Mandap at 12 noon, while Swami Shivgiri Maharaj recited the Shri Shivpuran Katha in the presence of the devotees at 4 pm, followed by ‘Bhaktiras Rang’ and ‘Abhangwani’, a devotional songs programme by Surmani Pandit Girishji Gosawi.

Read Also
Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand
article-image

Thousands of devotees were present for the programme. Gajanan Keche accompanied on harmonium, Rudra Keche on tabla, and the co-singers were Ganesh Avhad, Nirupan Autade, Anand Kulkarni, and Vinod Kenekar.

Board of Trustees chairman Rajendra Pawar, secretary Appasaheb Zalke, and others made arrangements for the programmes, darshan queues, drinking water, and security. More than 40,000 devotees paid obeisance in the temple, the sources said. The religious articles, prasad, toys, and food item stalls were crowded with devotees.

FPJ Shorts
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Read Also
Leopard Kills 13-Year-Old Boy In Pune District’s Pimparkhed Village, Third Such Incident In A...
article-image

ACP Bharirathi Pawar, PI Rameshwar Gade, API Sushma Pawar, API Arvind Shinde, PSI Praveen Patharkar, Balasaheb Andhale, Nilesh Patil, and others made the security and traffic arrangements in the temple premises. Dr Mahadev Sankpal organised a free health check-up camp for the devotees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs

Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs

Inside BJP’s 2029 Strategy In Maharashtra: How Is The Party Grooming New Power Centres In Nashik &...

Inside BJP’s 2029 Strategy In Maharashtra: How Is The Party Grooming New Power Centres In Nashik &...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena Has No Value, Runs On BJP Orders, Says Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena Has No Value, Runs On BJP Orders, Says Ambadas Danve

VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation

VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation