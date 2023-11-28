Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Police Apprehend Trio In Robbery Case, Recover Stolen Jewels |

The Jinsi police arrested three robbers and seized stolen jewelry worth ₹60,000 from them. The arrested robbers have been identified as Syed Sartaz (34, Misarwadi), Syed Salman (28, Altamash Colony), and Majed Baig (24, Baijipura).

Police stated that the complainant, Manoj Agrawal, a resident of Kailashnagar, had gone with his family members to his native village to celebrate Diwali between November 11 and 24. Upon returning, he discovered that gold and silver jewellery worth ₹59,940 and ₹32,000 in cash, totaling ₹91,940, had been stolen from the house.

During the investigation, police received information from informers implicating the aforementioned three individuals in the theft. Consequently, the police team laid a trap and arrested all three accused from the Misarwadi area on Tuesday.

The action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre, PI Rameshwar Gade, and by PSI Rohit Gangurde, Dnyaneshwar Shinde, constables Sheikh Jafar, Narendra Chavan, Shaikh Naim, Nandlal Chavan, Bhimrao Pawar, Santosh Shankpal, and others.