 Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: CSMC Schools Directed To Improve Education Quality During Second Semester
There are 56 primary and 17 secondary schools run by the corporation and as many as 17,137 students are enrolled in them

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) organised a meeting of the CSMC schools' headmasters and teachers recently. The officers directed the teachers to enhance the educational quality during the second semester this year and increase attendance to 100%.

As per the directives of the CSMC administrator G Srikanth, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, control officer Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingole and programme officer Dyandeo Sangale issued directives to the teachers.

There are 56 primary and 17 secondary schools run by the corporation and as many as 17,137 students are enrolled in them.

Srikanth has recently launched a project ‘Smart School to Best School’ with the objective to increase the attendance of the students, continuity of educational projects, enhance the skills of the students and their overall development.

A ‘Smart Guru App’ has been developed and an education control room ‘Savitri’ has also been established. Presently, the administration has achieved the attendance to 90% through these initiatives and the directives have been issued to the teachers to increase it to 100%.

The teachers were directed to interact with the parents and discuss the progress of their ward. Various competitions should be organised so that the students will take keen interest in studies along with the other extra-curricular activities, Gaikwad said.

