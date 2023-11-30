Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: CSMC Lokshahi Day To Be Held On December 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Readies Plan For Grand Anniversary Celebration | File Photo

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Lokshahi Day is held on the first Monday of every month. The next Lokshahi Day will be organised on December 4 at 10am at Mallick Ambar Standing Committee Auditorium, CSMC headquarters. Municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth will preside over the event.

As per the directives of the General Administration Department of the Government of Maharashtra, the residents had to submit the applications of their complaints in the prescribed format. Hence, the applications were submitted on November 26, on which the hearing will be held during the Lokshahi Day on December 4. Those who have submitted the applications for the previous Lokshahi Days but the hearing on it was not done, they need not have to submit the applications again, said CSMC Lokshahi Day co-ordinator Ankush Pandhare.