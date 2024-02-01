Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr: Case Registered Against Imtiaz Jaleel Over Bank Depostiters' Protest |

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel finds himself entangled in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against him following a recent agitation at the divisional commissioner's office, an official said on Thursday.

The MP had spearheaded a sit-in protest, urging the government to expedite the return of funds to account holders affected by the cancellation of Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank's license by the RBI.

The demonstration took a tumultuous turn, with police using teargas to disperse the protestors. The subsequent FIR, filed under IPC section 353, alleges assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty.

In response to the FIR, Jaleel received what he termed a "love letter" from the police. "This love letter is for an elected MP for fighting for the poor people who lost their life's savings in frauds committed by co-operative societies and banks. Reading the conditions in the notice, I felt as if I am some dreaded gangster," he told reporters.

Such notices will not deter him and he will continue to fight for the people, he added.

Jaleel had led depositors from banks like Adarsh, Malkapur Urban, and Ajanta Urban in a collective protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds by bank directors. Despite government assurances, depositors faced delays in the reimbursement process, prompting the demonstration.

The tensions during the protest escalated into clashes between Jaleel, protestors, and the police. Some protestors, including Jaleel, breached the commissionerate's entrance, intensifying the situation. Eventually, the Divisional Commissioner acceded to their demands following directives from higher authorities later in the day on Monday.

Jaleel emphasised that depositors had been seeking refunds for six months, with promises unfulfilled. Tragically, the financial crisis has led to the loss of lives among depositors, while protestors continue to confront intimidation tactics such as tear gas and baton charges.