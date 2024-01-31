Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Led By MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Depositors Stage 'Thiyya Andolan' - See Photos |

Depositors from Adarsha Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha and seven other banks and credit societies staged a 'Thiyya Andolan' at the Divisional Commissionerate on Tuesday, demanding the return of their hard-earned money. The agitation escalated, leading to police intervention, including the use of tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Led by MP Imtiaz Jaleel, depositors from banks like Adarsh, Malkapur Urban, and Ajanta Urban gathered to protest against alleged misappropriation of funds by bank directors. Despite assurances from the government, depositors faced delays in receiving their money, prompting the protest.

Tensions flared during the demonstration, resulting in clashes between Jaleel, protestors, and the police. Some protestors, including Jaleel, breached the commissionerate's entrance, intensifying the situation. Eventually, the Divisional Commissioner accepted their demands after directives from higher authorities later in the day.

Jaleel highlighted that depositors have been demanding their money for six months, with promises of refunds unfulfilled. Tragically, 22 depositors have taken their lives due to the financial crisis, while protestors continue facing intimidation tactics like tear gas and baton charges.