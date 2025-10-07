Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Baiju Patil Wins Silver At World Bird Photographer Of The Year 2025 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has achieved a historic and prestigious global milestone by securing the second place, winning a silver medal for India in the internationally acclaimed "World Bird Photographer of the Year - 2025"

Award Winning Photo | Sourced

The "World Bird Photographer of the Year" is considered one of the most prestigious and competitive international photography contests dedicated to bird photography. This year, the competition witnessed participation from over 33,000 photographers worldwide.

The competition was organised in the United Kingdom and has become the world’s benchmark platform for celebrating excellence in bird photography.

The award-winning photograph was captured in Hiware Bazar (Ahilyanagar), Maharashtra, a village globally recognised as a model for sustainable living and environmental awareness.

The image features a swallow bird mid-flight, captured from a completely inverted angle, while Baiju Patil lies flat on the ground in a field of marigold flowers. The title of the photograph was "Through the Marigold" - this striking image was selected as the award-winning photograph of the competition.

The top three winners of the competition were Gold Medal - Canada, Silver Medal - India (Baiju Patil) and Bronze Medal - Hungary.



With over 36 years of experience in wildlife and bird photography, Baiju Patil has won more than 165 national and international awards. His photography is not only a celebration of natural beauty but also a medium for conservation, education, and social awareness.



Patil said, “Winning this competition has been a lifelong dream. I’ve reached the final round several times, but this year, that dream finally came true. This victory is not just mine - it belongs to all Indians. I’m honoured to represent my country on the world stage. This award is for every nature photographer who works tirelessly to protect our environment.”



