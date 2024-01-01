Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Women's Culinary Talent Shines In Cake And Cookies Baking Competition |

A cake and cookies making competition was organised at Garware Community Centre, CIDCO, under the auspices of MGM Radio 90.8 and Srinidhi Finance to promote women's talent on Sunday. The competition was successfully completed, and the winners were awarded by the dignitaries.

Speaking on the theme 'Women and Savings' at the event, Rajendra Paraopkari of Srinidhi Finance said, "Housewives engaged in businesses like taking orders for cakes, making spices at home, and making and selling papads and pickles can start SIP from Rs. 500. Investing in SIP is essential for the bright future and education of our children, and we can be financially empowered in a safe way."

Women participated spontaneously in this competition. The women made delicious cakes and cookies for the competition using healthy ingredients.

Rajshree Aggarwal of Shree Cooking and Baking Class, Sunil Sutawane, Director of Garware Community Center, and Sunil Shirsikar, Center Head of Radio 90.8 FM, acted as judges for the competition.

Reena Galande, Rashmi Mahajan, and Madhavi Mahajan bagged the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in this competition. The winning contestants were given Paithani as a prize by Yewla Paithani Dalan. Similarly, Sheetal Baheti and Sujata Taide were given one-gram gold ornaments as a consolation prize.