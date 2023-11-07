 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Dupes Shopkeeper Of ₹25,000, Case Lodged
The complaint was filed by shopkeeper Rauf Shaikh, who operates a shop in the Garkheda area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Representational photo |

A woman and her accomplice have been booked for duping a mobile and money transfer shop owner of ₹25,000 on Monday.

The complaint was filed by shopkeeper Rauf Shaikh, who operates a shop in the Garkheda area. His shop deals with mobile phones and offers money transfer services where he receives cash from customers and transfers it to their accounts.

On Monday, a woman visited his shop, requesting a ₹25,000 money transfer to her account. The woman had visited the shop several times previously to perform similar transactions, which built the shopkeeper's trust in her. On each occasion, she had handed over the cash to Rauf for the transfer, and he had successfully completed the transactions.

However, after the money was transferred, the woman engaged Rauf in a conversation and mentioned that she needed to retrieve money from her car. She left the shop and made her escape with an accomplice waiting in the car. Realising he had been deceived, Rauf promptly lodged a complaint against the unidentified woman and her partner with the Jawaharnagar police station.

