Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violent Clash Erupts In Padegaon, 64 Arrested - See Photos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violent Clash Erupts In Padegaon, 64 Arrested |

Two groups engaged in a violent clash over minor issues in the Padegaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday. Police promptly intervened, bringing the situation under control and arresting 64 individuals from both groups.

According to the information received, a group of boys sitting in front of a house in Padegaon faced objections from the house owner, leading to a verbal altercation. The situation escalated as more people from both groups gathered and confronted each other.

In a complaint filed by Mohammad Zishan Nazar Mohammad, a resident of Mitmitta, Padegaon, it was stated that four boys were sitting in front of his house. When he asked them to leave, one of the boys called his mother, who arrived and assaulted Zishan. Subsequently, around 100 people armed with sticks arrived, creating chaos and pelting stones, resulting in injuries.

Another complaint filed by Shaikh Aref Shaikh Osman, a resident of Kasambari Dargah, Padegaon, mentioned a dispute over a road issue.

Upon receiving information, the police, led by DCP Nitin Bagate, swiftly reached the spot and quelled the situation. Based on Zishan's complaint, 27 persons were arrested, and 37 individuals were arrested based on Aref's complaint.

Strict police arrangements were implemented in the city on Monday, and DCP Bagate assured that the situation is under control. He urged people not to spread rumours about the incident.