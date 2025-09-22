 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar VIDEO: Gevrai Sarpanch’s Unique Protest Demands Immediate Road Repairs
The sarpanch of Gevrai, Mangesh Sable, on Saturday in a unique way agitated for the road by sitting in the water on the road to grab the attention of the administration. The school students, farmers and villagers use the Ranjangaon to Pir Bawada Road daily

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar VIDEO: Gevrai Sarpanch’s Unique Protest Demands Immediate Road Repairs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ranjangaon to Pir Bawada Road going to the farms in Phulambri taluka is in a pathetic condition. The road comes under the zilla parishad. The road during the rainy season is filled with water and becomes muddy.

Watch Video:

The sarpanch of Gevrai, Mangesh Sable, on Saturday in a unique way agitated for the road by sitting in the water on the road to grab the attention of the administration. The school students, farmers and villagers use the Ranjangaon to Pir Bawada Road daily.

It is the main road which joins the farms and the village. However, the road has been in bad condition for the past several years. The villagers on several occasions have demanded to repair the road, but it has has remained unheard. The villagers face terrible inconvenience and have to walk in mud and water collected on the road during the rainy season.

Moreover, riding on motorcycles on the road has become completely impossible now. The students have to commute to the schools through this muddy road. Sable and the villagers have demanded of the administration that the road should be repaired immediately and also warned that a severe agitation will be launched if the demands are not fulfilled at the earliest. 

