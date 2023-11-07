 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab Assistants
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab Assistants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab Assistants

The employees initiated the strike on October 25

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab Assistants |

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West Constituency) wing has declared its support for the ongoing indefinite strike of community health officers and laboratory assistants working under the Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan.

On Tuesday, the wing's president, Yogesh Ban, district general secretary Milind Borde, and Ravi Ratnaparkhe, met with the protesting employees and members of the Samuday Aarogya Adhikari Sanghatana, expressing their solidarity with the ongoing agitation. Subsequently, Sanghatana's president, Prakash Galphade, conversed with VBA president Prakash Ambedkar via phone to provide updates on the protest.

The employees initiated the strike on October 25, demanding the inclusion of contractual workers in government full-time service. They have threatened to escalate their agitation if their demands are not addressed.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Korean National Narrowly Survives Attempted Shooting In Aundh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Aesthetic Cafes In Pune With Awesome Coffee

PHOTOS: Aesthetic Cafes In Pune With Awesome Coffee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neighbourly Dispute Leads To Youth's Murder In Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neighbourly Dispute Leads To Youth's Murder In Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Dupes Shopkeeper Of ₹25,000, Case Lodged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Dupes Shopkeeper Of ₹25,000, Case Lodged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Molested By Neighbour In Jinsi Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Molested By Neighbour In Jinsi Area