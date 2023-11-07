Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Extends Solidarity To Indefinite Strike By Health Officers, Lab Assistants |

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West Constituency) wing has declared its support for the ongoing indefinite strike of community health officers and laboratory assistants working under the Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan.

On Tuesday, the wing's president, Yogesh Ban, district general secretary Milind Borde, and Ravi Ratnaparkhe, met with the protesting employees and members of the Samuday Aarogya Adhikari Sanghatana, expressing their solidarity with the ongoing agitation. Subsequently, Sanghatana's president, Prakash Galphade, conversed with VBA president Prakash Ambedkar via phone to provide updates on the protest.

The employees initiated the strike on October 25, demanding the inclusion of contractual workers in government full-time service. They have threatened to escalate their agitation if their demands are not addressed.