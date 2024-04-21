Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal Rains Lash City, Cause Damage To Houses, Vehicles

FPJ

Heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm lashed the city for almost half an hour on Saturday evening. Trees collapsed in various areas, damaging vehicles and causing losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. Residents faced severe inconvenience due to a power failure that persisted throughout the city until late at night. The Meteorological Department recorded a rainfall of 16.3 mm until 8:30 pm.

The unseasonal rain, accompanied by lightning and stormy winds, began around 7 pm in the city and surrounding areas. Trees collapsed on Jalna Road, obstructing traffic. The fire brigade received around 40 calls for assistance.

Electricity was interrupted in most parts of the city. In the Chikalthana MIDC area, power supply resumed around 2 am. While the atmosphere was normal in the morning, the intensity of heat increased in the afternoon. Signs of stormy weather were evident from 5 pm onwards, with rain and lightning starting at around 7 pm.

Trees collapsed in various areas such as Satara, Beed bypass, Shahnoormia Dargah, CIDCO, Jalna Road, Baba Petrol Pump, Panchwati Chowk, Chikalthana, Gulmohar Colony, and others, resulting in damage to vehicles and houses. Tin sheets flew off some houses, and electricity poles bent in the Satara area. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) immediately deployed eight vehicles for rescue operations. Fortunately, there were no reports of loss of life or livestock during the unseasonal rains.