MP Weather Update: Rain Expected In 21 Districts Including Jabalpur And Gwalior In The Next 24 Hours

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the activation of Western Disturbance, the period of thunderstorms and rains will start again in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in 21 districts of the state including Jabalpur, Gwalior for the next 24 hours i.e. on Sunday. A storm is also expected at a speed of 30 to 50 km per hour.

Notably, the temperature in the eastern parts of the state remained more than 40 degrees on Saturday.

On Saturday, the temperature remained more than 42 degrees in Khandwa and Khargone. At the same time, there were clouds in many districts including Bhopal. The lowest temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees in Pachmarhi.

Rain and storms have been continuing in the state for the last two days. Similar weather will continue for the next 2 days. According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is currently active.

When and where are chances of rain?

April 21: The rain is expected in the districts of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Umaria, Anuppur, Shahdol, Maihar, Datia and Satna.

April 22: Jabalpur, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol and Maihar may receive rain on Monday

The rain is expected in Bhopal on April 22 and 23. The Meteorological Department said that light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Berasia and Kolar areas of the city. This alert has been issued in the forecast for April 21 to 24. However, before this there is an effect of heat in the city. The scorching heat of the sun throughout the day on Saturday left people in distress.