 Bhopal: BSc Student Raped By Kin In Piplani, Accused On The Run
The duo exchanged numbers and began talking over the phone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old third year BSc student at private college in the city was allegedly raped by her distant relative, the police said on Saturday. The woman had met the accused at her native town in Bihar four years ago, following which the accused came to Bhopal and outraged her modesty. A police complaint was lodged against him on Saturday. She visited native town in Bihar four years ago, where she met one of her distant relative Deepak Tiwari. The duo exchanged numbers and began talking over the phone.

In March 2022, Tiwari came to Bhopal, and on the pretext of taking the woman on a joyride, took her to a hotel in Piplani, where he raped her. He then returned to Bihar. A month ago, Tiwari moved to a rented accommodation in Anand Nagar in Bhopal. He contacted the woman and threatened to defame her if she did not cater to his demands. He raped the woman numerous times. When the woman was unable to bear the torment, she approached police on Saturday and lodged a complaint against Tiwari who has fled to Delhi, according to police.

article-image

Divorced woman raped on marriage pretext

A 35-year-old divorced woman was raped by her acquaintance in the city, following which she lodged a police complaint on Saturday. The Chhola police said woman got married 15 years ago, but parted ways with her husband. She then began working at a private firm and befriended a man named Sudhir Tyagi last year.

Tyagi proposed her for marriage in September 2023 and raped her at her house. When the woman recently learnt that Tyagi was a married man, she confronted him. He reneged on his promise to marry the woman. The police were informed who have registered a police complaint against Tyagi.

