Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Special Trains On Nanded - Panvel Route Weekly

The number of passengers traveling to Mumbai during the summer vacations is on the rise. Hence, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced two special trains on the Nanded – Panvel route each week. These trains will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The special trains will run between April 22 and June 26, completing a total of 40 trips. Special trains to Mumbai and Secunderabad, which started earlier from Nanded, are also receiving an overwhelming response from passengers. The number of passengers from Marathwada traveling to Mumbai is significantly higher during the summer, hence the decision to start the special trains twice a week, according to sources.

Earlier, SCR started special trains for destinations such as Banaras, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Secunderabad, Mumbai, Karimnagar, and others for the summer vacations.

The special Nanded – Panvel train will depart from Nanded on April 22 at 11 pm and will make halts at Parbhani, Manwat, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Ankai, Igatpuri, Kalyan, reaching Panvel the next day at 12.40 pm. The train originating from Nanded will reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6.20 am. The train will complete 40 trips to and from Nanded.

On the return journey, the trains will depart from Panvel on April 23 at 2.40 pm, halting at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Ankai, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Selu, Manwat, Parbhani, and reaching Nanded at 4.30 pm the next day.