Good News! Western Railway To Run Additional 13 Pair Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destination; Check Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the ongoing vacation period, Western Railway has decided to run more 13 pairs summer Special Trains on Special Fare. Check the list of trains here.

Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Superfast Special Train

Train number 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 11.00 am, & will reach Kathgodam at 2.30 pm, the next day. This train will run from 24th April, 2024 to 26th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Kathgodam every Thursday at 5.30 pm & will arrive Mumbai Central at 8.55 pm, the next day. This train will run from 25th April, 2024 to 27th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras City, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly Jn, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Baheri, Kichha, Lalkua and Haldwani Stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Special Train

Similarly Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Sunday at 11.05 am & will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 3.35 pm, the next day. This train will run from 21st April, 2024 to 30th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj - Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Kanpur Anwarganj every Monday at 6.25 pm & will arrive Mumbai Central at 10.30 pm, the next day. This train will run from 22nd April, 2024 to 01st July, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura Jn, Mathura Cantt, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Bilhaur Stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Mumbai Central – Katihar Special Train

Apart from that Train No. 09189 Mumbai Central – Katihar Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Saturday at 10.30 am, and will reach Katihar at 07.30 am, on Monday. This train will run from 20th April, 2024 to 29th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09190 Katihar - Mumbai Central Special will depart from Katihar every Tuesday at 00.15 am, and arrive Mumbai Central at 6.40 pm the next day. This train will run from 23rd April, 2024 to 2nd July, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Manikpur, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria & Naugachia stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Valsad – Danapur Special Train

Train number 09025 Valsad – Danapur Special will depart from Valsad every Monday at 08.40 am, & will reach Danapur at 12.00 noon the next day. This train will run from 22nd April, 2024 to 24th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09026 Danapur - Valsad Special will depart from Danapur every Tuesday at 2.30 pm, & will reach Valsad at 9.30 pm, the next day. This train will run from 23rd April, 2024 to 25th June 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Valsad – Bhiwani Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Superfast Special will depart from Valsad every Thursday at 1.50 pm, & will reach Bhiwani at 12.55 pm, the next day. This train will run from 25th April, 2024 to 27th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09008 Bhiwani - Valsad Superfast Special will depart from Bhiwani every Friday at 2.45 pm, & will reach Valsad at 12.00 noon, the next day. This train will run from 26th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Udhna – Barauni Special Train

Train No. 09033 Udhna – Barauni Special will depart from Udhna every Monday & Wednesday at 8.35 pm, and will reach Barauni at 03.00 am on Wednesday & Friday. This Train will run from 22nd April, 2024 to 26th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09034 Barauni – Udhna Special will depart from Barauni every Wednesday & Friday at 09.25 am, and will reach Udhna at 7 pm on Thursday & Saturday. This Train will run from 24th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Patna stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Bhuj – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special Train

Train No. 09407 Bhuj – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special will depart from Bhuj every Tuesday & Friday at 5 pm and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12.20 pm ( noon) , the next day. This train will run from 30th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09408 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bhuj Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla every Wednesday & Saturday at 3 pm and will reach Bhuj at 11.30 am the next day. This train will run from 01st May, 2024 to 29th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, Bhabhar, Bhildi, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Rajkot – Barauni Special Train

Train No. 09569 Rajkot – Barauni Special will depart from Rajkot every Friday at 12.50 noon and will reach Barauni at 03.30 am, on Sunday. This train will run from 26th April, 2024 till 28th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09570 Barauni - Rajkot Special will depart from Barauni every Sunday at 1.45 pm, and reach Rajkot at 05.50 am, on Tuesday. This train will run from 28th April, 2024 to 30th June 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra & Hajipur stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special Train

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special will depart from Rajkot every Monday at 1.45 pm, and will reach Mahbbubnagar at 7.35 pm, the next day.This train will run from 22nd April, 2024 to 24th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar – Rajkot special will depart Mahbubnagar every Tuesday at 9.35 pm, and will reach Rajkot at 05.00 am, on Thursday. This train will run from 23rd April, 2024 to 25th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna, Nanded, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Medchal, Kacheguda, Shadnagar and Jadcherla stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 – Tier, AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Vapi - Bhagalpur Special Train

Train No. 09061 Vapi - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Vapi on Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 10 pm & will reach Bhagalpur at 12.45 pm (noon) on Sunday. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Bhagalpur - Godhra Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 3.45 pm & will reach Godhra at 01.00 am, on Tuesday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and Sultanganj station in both directions. Train No. 09061 will have an additional halt at Udhna, Surat, Sayan, Bharuch Vadodara and Godhra stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Sabarmati-Gwalior Special Train

Train No. 09445 Sabarmati-Gwalior Special will depart from Sabarmati on Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 11 pm & will reach Gwalior at 5 pm , the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09446 Gwalior-Udhna Special will depart from Gwalior on Saturday, 20th April, 2024 at 9 pm & will reach Udhna at 8.15 pm, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Cantt., Dhaulpur and Morena station in both directions. Train No. 09446 will have an additional halt at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch and Surat stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Udhna – Jaynagar Special Train

Train No. 09053 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 11.25 hrs and will reach Jaynagar at 05 am on Sunday. Similarly, Train no. 09054 Jaynagar – Godhra Special will depart from Jaynagar on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 11.30 am and will reach Godhra at 11.30 pm, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna Jn, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga & Madhubani stations in both direction. Train No. 09053 will have an additional halt at Surat(Arrival 11.35 am /Departure 11.40 am), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara and Godhra Stations.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Udhna – Chhapra Special Train

Train no. 09103 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 3 pm and will reach Chhapra at 23.50 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train no. 09104 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 06.00 am and will reach Udhna at 1.00 pm, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat (Arrival 3.15 pm /Departure 15.20), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Naini, Prayagraj Jn, Banaras & Ghazipur City stations in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train Nos. 09075, 09185, 09189, 09025, 09007, 09033, 09407, 09569, 09575, 09061 and 09445 will open from 19th April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in*