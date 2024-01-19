Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tractor Driver Fined For Illegal Garbage Dumping |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) took punitive action against a tractor driver caught dumping garbage in an open space at the Zilla Parishad Ground on Wednesday. The driver's actions were captured by a CCTV camera.

The Command and Control Centre (CCC) in the Smart City Office maintains a vigilant watch over every corner of the city through a network of CCTV cameras. Upon spotting the tractor driver dumping garbage on the ZP Ground, CCC officials promptly reported the incident to Somnath Jadhav, the head of Solid Waste Management. Jadhav, in turn, instructed the Zone officer and the head of Nargari Mitra Pathak, Pramod Jadhav, to address the matter. Jadhav immediately went to the scene, apprehended the driver, and brought him to the Smart City Office. A fine of ₹5,000 was imposed on the offender, accompanied by a stern warning of severe consequences if such actions were repeated.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, the city has implemented stringent measures for effective garbage management. Residents are urged to segregate garbage before handing it over to collection vehicles, and they are explicitly instructed not to dump garbage in open spaces but to utilise designated collection points. While significant progress has been made in maintaining the city's cleanliness, instances of illegal garbage dumping persist. The CCC continues to closely monitor such activities, and the administration has issued warnings of strict repercussions for individuals caught dumping garbage in open spaces or on roads.