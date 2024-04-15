Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Stealing Motorcycles From Wedding Halls Arrested

Taking advantage of the crowds and busy schedules during wedding ceremonies at wedding halls, two thieves who stole motorcycles were apprehended by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police. They seized 14 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7,65,000 from them. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajinkya Bodkhe and Deepak Jagtap.

According to details, Vijay Tribhuvan, a resident of Vaijapur, attended a marriage ceremony at Vaishnav Lawns on Lasur Road in Vaijapur on the afternoon of April 12, riding his motorcycle (MH15FC 0636). Similarly, Sandeep Jagdhane had attended a marriage at the Court area on his motorcycle (MH FE 9202). Thieves stole both motorcycles, and cases were registered with the Vaijapur police station.

The police initiated an investigation and discovered that the accused, Bodkhe, had stolen these motorcycles. Subsequently, the police set a trap in the Karkhana Borsar area and apprehended him. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing several motorcycles with the assistance of his accomplice, Deepak Jagtap.

Bodkhe and Jagtap admitted to stealing motorcycles from Sai Lawns, Subhadra Lawns, Draupadi Lawns, Panchayat Samiti, Dhumal Mangal Karyalaya, the Court area in Vaijapur, Shirdi, Yeola, and other locations.