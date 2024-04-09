 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seasoned Motorcycle Thief Arrested, Vehicles Seized
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

The Paithan MIDC police have arrested a hardcore motorcycle thief and seized 15 stolen motorcycles worth ₹13.70 lakh from him. The arrested individual has been identified as Rameshwar Ankush Dhangar from Pimpalwadi Pirachi, Paithan.

Considering the increased incidents of two-wheeler thefts in the district, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya directed the police officers to investigate the matter. The Paithan police were investigating the motorcycle thefts in the taluka, and they came to know through informers that Dhangar was the person behind the thefts. The police then received information that he was hiding in the jungle in Ganeshnagar, in the catchment area of Jayakwadi Dam. On Sunday night, a police team launched a search operation and nabbed Dhangar from behind the bushes.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen motorcycles with the help of his accomplices in Ashti (Beed), Ranjangaon Ganpati, Shukrapur (Pune), Jalna, and other places in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. He then took the police to where he had hidden the stolen motorcycles. The police seized a total of 13 motorcycles from that place worth ₹13.70 lakh.

