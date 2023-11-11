 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000

ASI SM Rokade is leading the investigation

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000 | Representative image

An unidentified thief broke into a chemist shop at Mauli Chowk in the Cantonment area, making off with medicines and other items worth ₹55,000. The theft came to light on Saturday morning.

According to the complaint filed by the Jaiprakash Mundada, who runs Jayesh Medical Stores, he locked the shop as usual on Friday night and returned home. However, when he returned to the shop the following morning, he noticed that the shutter was bent, and various items, including medicines, food materials, cash, and others, were missing.

Promptly, he reported the incident to the Cantonment police station, and ASI SM Rokade is now leading the investigation.

Read Also
Pune: Private Bus Ticket Prices Surge Amidst Festive Travel Surge
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000

Pune: Two Killed In Major Collision On Dari Pul - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Two Killed In Major Collision On Dari Pul - Here's All You Need To Know

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Return 43 Four-Wheelers, 85 Two-Wheelers To Their Owners;...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Return 43 Four-Wheelers, 85 Two-Wheelers To Their Owners;...

Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Anticipated For Laxmi Pujan

Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Anticipated For Laxmi Pujan

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Deploys 16 Teams To Curb Air Pollution

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Deploys 16 Teams To Curb Air Pollution