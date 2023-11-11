Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thief Targets Chemist Shop, Steals Items Worth ₹55,000 | Representative image

An unidentified thief broke into a chemist shop at Mauli Chowk in the Cantonment area, making off with medicines and other items worth ₹55,000. The theft came to light on Saturday morning.

According to the complaint filed by the Jaiprakash Mundada, who runs Jayesh Medical Stores, he locked the shop as usual on Friday night and returned home. However, when he returned to the shop the following morning, he noticed that the shutter was bent, and various items, including medicines, food materials, cash, and others, were missing.

Promptly, he reported the incident to the Cantonment police station, and ASI SM Rokade is now leading the investigation.

