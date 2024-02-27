 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Successful LightHouse Recruitment Convention Draws Over 450 Job Aspirants
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Successful LightHouse Recruitment Convention Draws Over 450 Job Aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Successful LightHouse Recruitment Convention Draws Over 450 Job Aspirants

The convention was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth by LightHouse, Smart City and LightHouse Community.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Successful LightHouse Recruitment Convention Draws Over 450 Job Aspirants |

LightHouse recruitment convention held at Light House Centre in CIDCO received a good response from the job aspirants on Sunday.

More than 450 candidates participated in the convention. Many of them gave interviews for renowned companies and received offer letters on the spot.

The convention was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth by LightHouse, Smart City and LightHouse Community.

More than 16 renowned companies participated and recruited the eligible candidates. The companies included Dhoot Electricals, Ashirwad Bank, Glan Chemical, Savera Pharma, Dhoot Transmission, GBB, Bhush Electromake, Magmachine, Chatur Com, G-Tech, Jain Education, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL, Paytm, SBI Credit Card, LIC, Tata AIC, Sky Biotech, Dhoot Compact, Exide Battery, Think Queen, Varroc, PhonePe, Bandhan Bank, Bata Showroom, VI, Airtel, D-Mart, Shoppers Stop, Jana Small Finance Bank and others.

Read Also
Pune To Face Water Closure On February 29, Know The Details Here
article-image

Around 450 candidates were interviewed by the officers of the companies and many of them received the officer letter on the spot.

Smart City Media Analyst Arpita Sharad, Ligion House, Pune Cluster chief Sameer Shaikh, Centre chief Puja Dede, recruitment coordinator Shrikant Salve, Arvind Foundation official Neha Dhoke and others were present.

The companies expressed satisfaction over the convention and thanked the organisers for organising such an event that has fulfilled their recruitment needs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Central Railway Slashes Passenger Train Fares, Cheaper Travel In Marathwada

South Central Railway Slashes Passenger Train Fares, Cheaper Travel In Marathwada

Pune: 4,200 Polling Stations To Have Webcasting Facility For Enhanced Vigilance - Here's All You...

Pune: 4,200 Polling Stations To Have Webcasting Facility For Enhanced Vigilance - Here's All You...

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of Illegal Structures Near DRDO Lab

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of Illegal Structures Near DRDO Lab

Maratha Stir: ₹25 Crore Transaction Disruption In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Internet Services...

Maratha Stir: ₹25 Crore Transaction Disruption In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Internet Services...

VIDEO: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Visit Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Office

VIDEO: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Visit Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Office