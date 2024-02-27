Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Successful LightHouse Recruitment Convention Draws Over 450 Job Aspirants |

LightHouse recruitment convention held at Light House Centre in CIDCO received a good response from the job aspirants on Sunday.

More than 450 candidates participated in the convention. Many of them gave interviews for renowned companies and received offer letters on the spot.

The convention was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth by LightHouse, Smart City and LightHouse Community.

More than 16 renowned companies participated and recruited the eligible candidates. The companies included Dhoot Electricals, Ashirwad Bank, Glan Chemical, Savera Pharma, Dhoot Transmission, GBB, Bhush Electromake, Magmachine, Chatur Com, G-Tech, Jain Education, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL, Paytm, SBI Credit Card, LIC, Tata AIC, Sky Biotech, Dhoot Compact, Exide Battery, Think Queen, Varroc, PhonePe, Bandhan Bank, Bata Showroom, VI, Airtel, D-Mart, Shoppers Stop, Jana Small Finance Bank and others.

Read Also Pune To Face Water Closure On February 29, Know The Details Here

Around 450 candidates were interviewed by the officers of the companies and many of them received the officer letter on the spot.

Smart City Media Analyst Arpita Sharad, Ligion House, Pune Cluster chief Sameer Shaikh, Centre chief Puja Dede, recruitment coordinator Shrikant Salve, Arvind Foundation official Neha Dhoke and others were present.

The companies expressed satisfaction over the convention and thanked the organisers for organising such an event that has fulfilled their recruitment needs.