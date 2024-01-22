Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students Immerse In Environmental Lessons Along Kham River | Sourced

Around 60 students, ranging from sixth to tenth grade, participated in an enlightening field trip focussing on environmental conservation along the Kham River at Mayurban Colony on Sunday.

The initiative, organised under the guidance of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, saw active participation from Deputy Commissioner and head of the Solid Waste Management Department, Somnath Jadhav, along with other officers.

The collaborative effort involved contributions from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Varroc Industries, and the ECOSatva organisation. Students from Municipal School, Priyadarshaninagar, and Kendriya Vidyalaya actively engaged in the educational trip.

The ECOSatva volunteers welcomed the students, teachers, and headmasters of the schools, providing insights into the environmental conservation projects underway along the Kham River. They highlighted the Nana-Nani Park, a space where elderly individuals gather for recreational activities during the morning and evening.

The officers shared details about various ongoing projects around the Kham River, including the Amphitheatre, pathway, Butterfly Garden, Kham Aadhar Card, and Lotus Garden.

Jadhav educated the students on the four methods of garbage segregation under the solid waste management project, emphasising the importance of not dumping garbage in open spaces and directing it to designated collection vehicles.

Sanjeev Sonar, Prakash Ingale, Manisha Nagarkar, Sangita Chaudhary, Smita Muley, Shobha Pawar, Somnath Sobhavane, Nadeem Khan, and other teachers actively participated in the educational initiative.