Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stormy Rains Cause Heavy Losses to Farmers in Waluj Area |

Heavy rains with stormy winds that lashed some parts of the city and the surrounding area caused heavy losses to the farmers in Ghanegaon in Waluj area on Sunday afternoon.

The tin sheets on the houses were blown off, the orchards were destroyed and the solar panels were uprooted.

Heavy rains with stormy winds started at around 4pm and the areas in the vicinity of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city were swept in the rain. The Ghanegaon, Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Itawa, Narayanpur and other villages were affected by the unseasonal rains.

Read Also Crackdown On Drink And Drive In Pune: 202 Cases Registered In 2 Days

Orchards destroyed

The electricity poles, mango trees, neem trees and banana orchards were destroyed in the Ghanegaon area. The solar panel in the farm of Shakuntala Gayake was uprooted and she incurred the losses of ₹52,000. Similarly, the banana orchard of Dnyaneshwar Sawai was completely destroyed. Agriculture assistant Pramila bhand and block development officer GL Bolshekar went to the spot and made the panchnama of the losses.

Last week, the unseasonal rains lashed the waluj area and the farmers incurred huge losses of their crops. The food grains, onions and fruit orchards were destroyed. The villagers have demanded they should get the compensation for their losses at the earliest.

Talathi Sandeep Pawar, Gramsevak G L Boleshekar, agriculture assistant Pramial Bhand, Sarpanch Keshv Gayake, Deputy Sarpanch Sudhakar Gayake visited the localities and estimated the losses by conducting the panchnama.

Farmers Dattu Bankar, Nivrutti Kalwane, Laxman Kalwane, Dnyaneshwar Gayake, Kishor Kshirsagar, Rahul Gayake, Sopan Gayake, Sanddeep Kalwane, Kiran Rokade, Sanjay Danke, Nikhil Gopne and others incurred heavy losses.