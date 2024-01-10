Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SP Maneesh Kalwaniya Imparts Weapon Information To Students |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police organised a camp at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University to inform students about the work processes of the police department and police weapons on Monday. The camp was organized under the concept of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya to educate students.

In total, six stalls highlighting the work of various cells in the police department were set up in the Chintangaah area of the MGM Campus. These stalls included Bharosa Cell, which works for the safety of women and girls, Cyber Cell, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the Weapon squad, and the traffic branch. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, Sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, registrar Ashish Gadekar, social worker Tushar Gandhi, professors, heads of the departments, teachers, and students were present in large numbers.

Cops are not like movies

Kalwaniya mentioned that the work of the police department is extensive and is carried out through various cells within the department. He emphasized that the actual situation of the police department is different from what is portrayed in movies. The police are friends of the people, and cooperation with them is essential to reduce crime in society. To dispel misconceptions that students may have about the police, the camp was organized to familiarize them with the work process and challenges faced by the police. The program also aimed to create awareness about online financial cheating and traffic regulations.

API Aarti Jadhav informed about the safety measures taken for the safety of women and girls and answered students' queries.

PSI Balasaheb More provided information about weapons and the dog squad. A demonstration by Dog Julia to detect explosives and criminals was presented. PSI Milind Kulkarni and Pradeep Thube provided information about the dog squad.

PSI PM Patil informed about online cheating, sextortion, and other online crimes, while PI Kishor Pawar provided information about traffic norms and fines.

More than 500 students and others visited the stalls. Sub-divisional police officer Bhavar, Sanjay Shahane, PI Annasaheb Waghmode, and others made efforts for the success of the camp.