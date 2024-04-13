Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde's Exit Will Help Shiv Sena, Claims Danve

File Photo

The "betrayal" of Eknath Shinde has created space for new leadership in the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is attracting youth with fresh ideas, said Ambadas Danve, the leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, on Friday.

Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, "I have traveled from the westernmost part of Konkan to the easternmost part of Vidarbha. The Eknath Shinde rebellion created space in the party, due to which youngsters with new ideas are joining our party." "Our party has left the past behind and has picked up pace. This is definitely going to make a difference in the Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, the (undivided) party's cadre remains fully with Uddhav Thackeray," he told PTI.

Speaking about seat-sharing talks with allies NCP(SP) and Congress, Danve said the process is never easy since all groups want to expand their base. Danve expressed happiness that Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of the MVA agreement, will contest the highest 21 seats in Maharashtra, followed by 17 by the Congress and 10 by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP).

Danve said the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat was a fortress of the undivided Shiv Sena and continues to be firmly in the grip of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Its AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel is "an accidental Parliamentarian" and none of his agitations have any effect on the ground, Danve claimed. "Jaleel won because he got the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The VBA is fighting separately this time. Moreover, people are unhappy with Jaleel. Our cadre has worked very hard after the 2019 loss. We will definitely win the seat," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted.