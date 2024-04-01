Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bitterness Between Ambadas Danve And Chandrakant Khaire Resolved

The political rivalry between former MP Chandrakant Khaire and the Leader of Opposition in the Legislature Council, Ambadas Danve, is well known in the political arena of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Both leaders were vying to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency. However, Khaire secured the candidature for the sixth time, being declared the official candidate for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Following this development, speculations arose that Danve might join the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On Sunday, a television channel even reported that Danve had left Uddhav Thackeray and allied with Shinde. However, Danve clarified to the media a few hours later, stating that the news released by this channel was incorrect and that he would file a defamation suit in this regard. He affirmed that he had not left the Shiv Sena (UBT) group and would campaign for Khaire.

The political drama between Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve over the Lok Sabha candidature had been escalating in recent days. Khaire, prior to the announcement of his candidature, inaugurated his publicity office without inviting Danve to the ceremony. Later, Danve informed the media that he had requested the party high command for the Lok Sabha candidature. However, despite his request, the party declared Khaire as the candidate. Danve clarified that although he would not canvass for Khaire personally, he would support the party.

However, on Sunday morning, Danve visited Khaire at his residence. He presented him with a bouquet and a pedha, congratulated him for his candidature, and wished him victory. He expressed his commitment to work tirelessly for Khaire’s victory. Thus, the bitterness between the two political leaders seems to have been resolved.