Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, nominated for the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Lok Sabha seat, declared on Wednesday that this would be his final election, expressing confidence in his victory after a narrow loss in 2019.

One of Khaire's primary challengers is Imtiaz Jaleel, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad, representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The AIMIM, based in Hyderabad, has re-nominated the former journalist for the central Maharashtra seat. In 2019, Jaleel defeated Khaire, a four-term Lok Sabha MP and the candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena at the time, by a margin of 4,492 votes.

Khaire's name appears in the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates announced by the Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Jaleel congratulated Khaire on his nomination and expressed hope that the election would focus on development issues rather than emotive matters. "We should discuss what we can do for the district. He (Khaire) should refrain from speaking on topics like Hindu/Muslim, Khan, or 'baan' (arrow), and other emotional issues," said the Lok Sabha MP.

Khaire stated that he is contesting his final election and expressed confidence in garnering voter support. "I have been eagerly awaiting this candidature. This is my last election, and party leaders and other partners of the MVA have blessed me with this candidature. This was the wish of the people, and I will definitely emerge victorious regardless of who else is contesting against me," noted the Sena (UBT) leader.

The ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has yet to announce its candidate for the constituency, which will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.