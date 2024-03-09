 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanitary Workers Felicitated On Women’s Day
Former head of the Sociology Department of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Smita Avzar delivered a lecture and encouraged women to create their own identity and develop self-respect and be self-reliant. It will help themselves, their families and even contribute towards the progress of the whole country, she said.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanitary women workers from hotels, schools, colleges, municipal corporation and other organisations were felicitated on the occasion of International Women's Day by the Harpic World Toilet College, celebrating International Women’s Day with enthusiasm on Friday. The college imparts training to the sanitary workers about cleanliness and safety measures in the workplaces.

ASI Anita Upadhye said that women today have to face several challenges. Many-a-times, they do not get support even from their families and have to endure severe injustice. Women should face the challenges bravely and should get legal help whenever needed.

Later, a free health check-up camp was organized for women.

Dr Jasbir Kaur Chhabda conducted the proceedings of the function while Prakash Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.

