Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Successfully Thwart Child Marriage | Representative

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police successfully intervened to prevent a child marriage in Bodhegaon, under the Vadodbazar police station jurisdiction in Phulambri tehsil on Wednesday.

Aarti Jadhav, the head of the Damini Squad, received information about the marriage of a 16-year-old girl taking place in Bodhegaon, with a groom from Tajanapur in Khuldabad tehsil.

Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, API Jadhav, and other officers of the Damini Squad reached the location. Upon investigation, they discovered ongoing preparations for the marriage of the minor girl. The girl's parents, who are illiterate and economically disadvantaged, expressed their inability to bear the responsibility of their children for an extended period. They had organised their daughter’s marriage due to their financial constraints.

Police officers verified the girl's age by checking her birth certificate and school documents, confirming that she was a minor. The officers counseled the parents, explaining the legal implications of marrying a girl before the age of 18. After counseling, the parents and relatives were convinced that an early marriage was not in the best interest of their daughter. They assured the police that they would not proceed with the marriage before the girl turns 18. The Child Help Line counselor obtained a written assurance from the parents. The girl will be presented before the child welfare committee, and further action will be taken accordingly, according to police sources.

SP Kawaniya urged the public not to marry their daughters before the age of 18, emphasising that it is a punishable offense. He encouraged parents to prioritise their daughters' education, support their aspirations, and ensure they are ready for marriage. Empowering daughters to stand on their own feet and secure their future should be the goal, he added.

The operation was carried out by API Jadhav, along with officers Sachin Daud, Irshad Pathan, Jayashree Mahalkar, Shankar Chavan, and others.