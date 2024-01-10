Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Stern Over Illicit Liquor Sale And Gambling Den |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have launched a strict drive against hotel and Dhaba owners selling liquor illegally and gambling dens in the district. The special squad of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh Kalwaniya executed the drive, seizing liquor and other articles worth Rs 7.40 lakh from the hotel and gambling center owners on Tuesday.

The special squad received information while patrolling in the district that some gamblers were involved in gambling at Shardulwadi in the Ellora area. Accordingly, the squad conducted a raid around midnight at the farm of Azmat Bismillaha Khan. The police found people arriving at the farm on motorcycles and auto-rickshaws and gambling with playing cards under a tree.

8 held

The police surrounded the gamblers, arresting eight individuals, including Shaikh Kareem (38, Ellora), Asif Taher Khan (47, Khuldabad), Hamid Alimuddin Shaikh (40, Kasabkheda, Khuldabad), Shaikh Zaker (38, Sonkheda, Khuldabad), Akash Shinde (25, Kasabkheda), Saeed Abdul Sattar (29, Ellora), and Hamid Ibrahim Shaikh (53, Khuldabad). The police seized cash amounting to Rs 25,830, motorcycles, and an auto-rickshaw, totaling Rs 7,01,830. A case was registered with the Khuldabad police station.

The same special squad conducted a raid on Hotel Pawan Maratha in Manoor in the jurisdiction of Shiur police station, where country liquor was being sold without a permit. The police arrested hotel owner Vitthal Barku Davange and seized 665 bottles of country liquor (160 ML and 90 ML), amounting to Rs 37,800. A case has been registered against Davange with the Shiur police station.