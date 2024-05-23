Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat Cracks Down On 250 Encroachments |

The Ranjangaon Shenpunji Gram Panchayat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar removed the encroachments along Kamlapur Road, which traders had established over the past several years. The Gram Panchayat took a stern stand against the encroachments on Monday and cleared the road by removing around 250 encroachments.

The residents of Ranjangaon Shenpunji and the nearby areas were facing severe inconvenience due to the traders' encroachments on Kamlapur Road. The traders and vendors had encroached on the road, leading to frequent traffic congestion. They had established handcarts, stalls, sheds, and constructed platforms along the road. Some had even constructed permanent sheds over the past 12 years. The 60-foot wide road had become narrow due to the encroachments, giving it the appearance of a marketplace. Daily commuters faced severe inconvenience while travelling on the road and had been demanding for years that the encroachments from Waluj to Kamlapur Road be removed.

The Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad members called a meeting and decided to remove the encroachments. Accordingly, an anti-encroachment drive was launched, and the illegal constructions were removed from the road. The handcarts, stalls, sheds, platforms, and walls of around 250 traders and vendors were demolished.

Sarpanch Yogita Mahalkar, Deputy Sarpanch Shivram Thombre, Block Development Officer Ganesh Dhanwai, Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade, social worker Prabhakar Mahalkar, Gram Panchayat members Dattu Hiwale, Nandini Lohkare, Pankaj Hiwale, Kavita Hiwale, Syed Sairabano, Sainath Jadhav, Ashok Jadhav, and others were present and directed the workers in removing the encroachments.

Earlier, the Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat had given notices to the traders and vendors to remove the encroachments on their own, but they did not respond. Hence, a drive was executed against them.