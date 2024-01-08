Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prozone Mall Outlets Directed To Install Marathi Signboards; Encroachment Removed In Bajaj Nagar |

After confirming that several outlets in Prozone Mall did not have signboards in Marathi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikant directed these outlets to install Marathi signboards within 15 days.

According to government directives, shops with signboards in English should also display names in Marathi. However, it was observed that some showrooms, including Being Human, Jack and Jones, ABS Fitness, and others, did not have Marathi signboards. During his visit to Prozone Mall on Sunday, Srikant instructed the concerned authorities to install Marathi signboards as per the state government's orders. He noted that some showrooms had displayed the names in Marathi but in small fonts, directing them to use larger fonts for better visibility. Srikant warned that if the signboards are not in Marathi within 15 days, the showrooms or shops may face closure.

Encroachments in Bajaj Nagar removed

Residents can breathe a sigh of relief as encroachments in Bajajnagar, a source of traffic congestion and accidents, were successfully cleared on Sunday by Waluj MIDC Police in city.

The industrial estate, Waluj highway, and the main square of Bajajnagar had seen encroachments by vegetable and other vendors, leading to persistent traffic jams in the Mohotadevi temple area.

The initiative was carried out under the leadership of Senior Inspector Avinash Aghav from Waluj MIDC police station. It targeted nearly 350 encroachers, including pavement vendors and stall owners. Officials including Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Shinde, Mahendra Salunkhe,Yogesh Kasarle, Samadhan Patil, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Rekha Chande participated in campaign against encroachments.