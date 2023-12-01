Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language Signboard In Trombay

Raj Thackeray | PTI

The Trombay police have filed a case against five MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) workers for alleged rioting. The workers reportedly threw a paver block at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Trombay because it lacked a Marathi nameplate.

According to the FIR, the Supreme Court issued an order mandating that shops display Marathi nameplates. The Trombay police received information that MNS workers planned to agitate in front of shops not complying with this directive, prompting police deployment at potential agitation sites.

On Wednesday, around 1:00 pm, Pawan Pawar, Chief of 'Shakha' 144, MNS, along with workers Santosh Pawar, Madan Gadekar, Hemant Abhnave, and Vibhag Chief Ravindra Gawas, along with five to seven other workers, arrived at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Trombay for agitation, chanting slogans demanding the display of Marathi nameplates.

Subsequently, the police attempted to inform them about an imposed curfew, but the workers were reportedly unresponsive. Pawan Pawar allegedly threw a paver block at the English signboard of Cafe Coffee Day, causing it to break and fall. According to the FIR, the workers fled the scene.

As a result, the Trombay police have filed a case against Pawan Pawar, Madan Gadekar, Hemant Abhnave, Santosh Pawar, and Ravindra Gawas, all from Trombay. The charges include sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 145 (continuing in unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 37 (1) (c), 37 (1) (e), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act at Trombay police station on November 29.