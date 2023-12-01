 Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language Signboard In Trombay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language Signboard In Trombay

Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language Signboard In Trombay

The Trombay police received information that MNS workers planned to agitate in front of shops not complying with this directive, prompting police deployment at potential agitation sites.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray | PTI

The Trombay police have filed a case against five MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) workers for alleged rioting. The workers reportedly threw a paver block at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Trombay because it lacked a Marathi nameplate.

According to the FIR, the Supreme Court issued an order mandating that shops display Marathi nameplates. The Trombay police received information that MNS workers planned to agitate in front of shops not complying with this directive, prompting police deployment at potential agitation sites.

On Wednesday, around 1:00 pm, Pawan Pawar, Chief of 'Shakha' 144, MNS, along with workers Santosh Pawar, Madan Gadekar, Hemant Abhnave, and Vibhag Chief Ravindra Gawas, along with five to seven other workers, arrived at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Trombay for agitation, chanting slogans demanding the display of Marathi nameplates.

Subsequently, the police attempted to inform them about an imposed curfew, but the workers were reportedly unresponsive. Pawan Pawar allegedly threw a paver block at the English signboard of Cafe Coffee Day, causing it to break and fall. According to the FIR, the workers fled the scene.

As a result, the Trombay police have filed a case against Pawan Pawar, Madan Gadekar, Hemant Abhnave, Santosh Pawar, and Ravindra Gawas, all from Trombay. The charges include sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 145 (continuing in unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 37 (1) (c), 37 (1) (e), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act at Trombay police station on November 29.

Read Also
Pune News: MNS Workers Go On Rampage, Target Shops Without Marathi Signboards; WATCH VIDEO
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Newly Appointed General Manager Of Central Railway Gets Into Action On Day One; Conducts...

Mumbai: Newly Appointed General Manager Of Central Railway Gets Into Action On Day One; Conducts...

Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language...

Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Throwing Paver Blocks At CCD Outlet Over Non-Marathi Language...

Mumbai News: Congress Leader Tears Apart Doors Of Newly-Built Toilets In Malvani To Expose BMC's...

Mumbai News: Congress Leader Tears Apart Doors Of Newly-Built Toilets In Malvani To Expose BMC's...

Mumbai: 'Tadipaar' Criminal Attacked, Urinated Upon By 4 In Goregaon; Police Faces Scrutiny For...

Mumbai: 'Tadipaar' Criminal Attacked, Urinated Upon By 4 In Goregaon; Police Faces Scrutiny For...

Gujarat Man Loses ₹69,000 & Passport In 'Job In Turkey' Fraud Ad On Facebook

Gujarat Man Loses ₹69,000 & Passport In 'Job In Turkey' Fraud Ad On Facebook