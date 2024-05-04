Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Track Down Woman's Lost Purse Containing ₹21,000 | Sourced

The Cidco police helped a woman passenger retrieve her purse containing ₹21,000 cash after she inadvertently left it in an auto-rickshaw. The police asked the woman to come to the police station and returned the purse to her on Friday.

According to the information received, Vandana Madhukar Devkar (45), a resident of Hirainagar, Kannad, had visited her sister’s house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She arrived in the city by bus on May 1 and got down at the Central Bus Stand. Later, she travelled to Sharad T-point in an auto-rickshaw to reach her sister’s house. There were three other co-passengers in the rickshaw with her. While alighting from the rickshaw, she inadvertently left her purse behind, which contained ₹21,000 and some important documents.

Upon realising her mistake, she promptly went to the Cidco police station and informed PI Atul Yerme about the incident. Yerme directed a special team to investigate and locate the rickshaw. Using technical evidence, the team identified the rickshaw and traced its driver, Azhar Shaikh (29), a resident of Farhadnagar, Jatwada Road, who confirmed discovering a purse in the rickshaw two days prior. The police summoned the woman passenger to the police station and asked her to verify the contents of the purse. Satisfied with its contents, she claimed the purse, which was then handed over to her.