Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Raid Uncovers Horrors At Garud Zep Academy After Female Student's Suicide |

The Waluj MIDC Police have booked the directors and employees of a competitive exam training centre in connection with an abetment to suicide case of a 19-year-old female student on Wednesday. Later, on Thursday, the police conducted a raid on the institution and found several irregularities in its hostel and mess.

According to information received, Leena Shriram Patil from Jalgaon district had enrolled at the Garud Zep Academy in Bajajnagar to prepare for police recruitment. However, allegedly subjected to mental and physical torture by the directors and employees, she tragically committed suicide by hanging herself in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday. Her father lodged a case with the Waluj MIDC Police against directors Suresh Sonawane and Nilesh Sonawane, as well as employees Vijay Rathod and Shubham Ghuge. The accused have been absconding since the case was filed.

This is not the first case lodged against them. Shrikanth Dashrath Wagh (18) died by suicide on December 28 last year after facing similar torment. He had enrolled at the institution, paying ₹95,000 in fees and ₹4,500 per month for food expenses. Due to a delay in paying the food expenses, employees Rathod and Ghuge reportedly subjected him to mental and physical abuse. Despite his complaints to the directors, no action was taken. Instead, he was allegedly severely beaten by Rathod and Ghuge in a room. Faced with relentless torture, he took his own life.

Meanwhile, during the raid conducted by the police team, including DCP Nitin Bagate, PI Avinash Aghav, and others, shocking revelations emerged. Approximately 22 boys were housed in a hall, while around eight girls were confined to a single room. However, no facilities were provided to the students, who had to use common toilets and were served unhygienic food. The directors and staff reportedly resorted to torture if fees were delayed. PSI Praveen Patharkar is further investigating the case.