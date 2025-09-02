Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message Against Drug Trade | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The narcotic drugs pills used for addiction in the city, medicines and the costly MD drugs and Charas are smuggled into the city openly. Around nine main peddlers run the drug racket and conduct the drug business in the city with the help of around 50 drug sellers. The drugs are being brought into the city from other states and are provided to addicts through the sellers, it was unveiled during the investigation.

The City Chowk police on Sunday night arrested a drug peddler, Shaikh Amir Shaikh Salim (35, Rashidpura), in the Maulana Azad College area red-handed while taking MD drug for sale. The police seized 14.74 grams of the MD drug from him. API Dilip Chandan produced him before the court on Monday, and he was remanded in police custody till September 4.

On Monday evening, PI Geeta Bagwade paraded the drug peddlers M R Irgan Ayub Ghorwade (36, Nanded), Syed Najibudding Syed Riyajoddin (Hattisinghpura) and Amjad Khan Anwar Khan (Nanded ) on the Katkat Gate, Champa Chowk and in the entire Jinsi area. The accused were handcuffed and paraded on the road barefoot.

On August 1, PI of the NDPS Geeta Bagwade arrested a drug peddler, Azhar Shaikh Ismail (31) from the Chikalthana area. Alim Shaikh, alias Guddu Shaikh (Chikalthana), used to provide drugs to Azhar. Alim Shaikh is still at large. During the investigation, it was found that Shaikh Amir, who was arrested by the City Chowk police, received the drugs from Younus from Chikalthana. Hence, the drug racket has deep links with the Chikalthana area, the police found in the investigation.

Amir purchased 1 gram of drugs from Yousuf at Rs 1,000 and then sold it to the collegiate youths for Rs 1,500, the sources said.