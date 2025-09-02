 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message Against Drug Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message Against Drug Trade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message Against Drug Trade

The City Chowk police on Sunday night arrested a drug peddler, Shaikh Amir Shaikh Salim (35, Rashidpura), in the Maulana Azad College area red-handed while taking MD drug for sale. The police seized 14.74 grams of the MD drug from him. API Dilip Chandan produced him before the court on Monday, and he was remanded in police custody till September 4

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message Against Drug Trade | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The narcotic drugs pills used for addiction in the city, medicines and the costly MD drugs and Charas are smuggled into the city openly. Around nine main peddlers run the drug racket and conduct the drug business in the city with the help of around 50 drug sellers. The drugs are being brought into the city from other states and are provided to addicts through the sellers, it was unveiled during the investigation.

Read Also
Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport
article-image

The City Chowk police on Sunday night arrested a drug peddler, Shaikh Amir Shaikh Salim (35, Rashidpura), in the Maulana Azad College area red-handed while taking MD drug for sale. The police seized 14.74 grams of the MD drug from him. API Dilip Chandan produced him before the court on Monday, and he was remanded in police custody till September 4.

On Monday evening, PI Geeta Bagwade paraded the drug peddlers M R Irgan Ayub Ghorwade (36, Nanded), Syed Najibudding Syed Riyajoddin (Hattisinghpura) and Amjad Khan Anwar Khan (Nanded ) on the Katkat Gate, Champa Chowk and in the entire Jinsi area. The accused were handcuffed and paraded on the road barefoot.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...
article-image

On August 1, PI of the NDPS Geeta Bagwade arrested a drug peddler, Azhar Shaikh Ismail (31) from the Chikalthana area. Alim Shaikh, alias Guddu Shaikh (Chikalthana), used to provide drugs to Azhar. Alim Shaikh is still at large. During the investigation, it was found that Shaikh Amir, who was arrested by the City Chowk police, received the drugs from Younus from Chikalthana. Hence, the drug racket has deep links with the Chikalthana area, the police found in the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CGL 2025 To See Major Reforms: Single-Shift Exam, Nearby Centres, And Stricter Supervision
SSC CGL 2025 To See Major Reforms: Single-Shift Exam, Nearby Centres, And Stricter Supervision
Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief; Watch Video
Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief; Watch Video
'Next Gen GST Reforms Will Set Economy Open & Transparent': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
'Next Gen GST Reforms Will Set Economy Open & Transparent': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim

Amir purchased 1 gram of drugs from Yousuf at Rs 1,000 and then sold it to the collegiate youths for Rs 1,500, the sources said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Home Kitchen To Mantralaya: Nashik Woman's Handmade Ukadiche Modaks Win Hearts Of Senior...

From Home Kitchen To Mantralaya: Nashik Woman's Handmade Ukadiche Modaks Win Hearts Of Senior...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Parade Accused Barefoot In Jinsi Area To Send Strong Message...

Nashik: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Urges Maratha Reservation Without Affecting OBC Quota

Nashik: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Urges Maratha Reservation Without Affecting OBC Quota

Pune: PMC’s Negligence Blamed As Dirty Water From Public Toilet Enters Homes In Gultekdi...

Pune: PMC’s Negligence Blamed As Dirty Water From Public Toilet Enters Homes In Gultekdi...

Nashik: Ganesh Darshan Timings Extended Till Midnight Amid Massive Devotee Turnout

Nashik: Ganesh Darshan Timings Extended Till Midnight Amid Massive Devotee Turnout