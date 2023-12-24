 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Quacks From West Bengal, Seal Two Hospitals
Two hospitals in Ranjangaon, namely Sri Krishna Naturopathic and Parvati Naturopathic, were found to lack medical degrees, hospital registration documents, and licenses.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
A team from the Public Health Department has taken decisive action against two quacks accused of endangering lives by operating unlicensed clinics.

Both establishments were promptly sealed, and the suspects, Shailendra Neetu Das (28) and Sanjay Dilip Mandal (35) from West Bengal, were produced in court on Saturday and remanded into police custody until Monday.

Despite lacking the required medical certifications, Das and Mandal opened hospital in Waluj's Ranjangaon (Shenpunji) area. The raid, conducted by a team including Gangapur Taluka Medical Officer Dr Ranganath Tupe, Assistant Group Development Officer Dr Snehal Shelar, Waluj Primary Health Center Medical Officer Yogita Nirmal, Food and Drug Department Drug Inspector Anjali Mitkar, Extension Health Officer Hiraman Gore, Health Assistant Ramchandra Nikam, and Women Police personnel from the Waluj MIDC Police Station, uncovered various irregularities.

Consequently, Das and Mandal were detained, and authorities seized various medicines, receipts issued to patients, and medical equipment from the hospitals. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station based on the complaint filed by Taluka Medical Officer Dr Tupe.

During the court appearance on Saturday, the accused were ordered to remain in police custody until Monday. Sub-Inspector Ashok Ingole, under the guidance of Police Inspector Avinash Aghav, is overseeing further investigations into the case.

