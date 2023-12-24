Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Gymnasts Shine In National Competition, Secure Gold |

Athletes hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar showcased exceptional performance, representing the Maharashtra team in the recent National Inter-School Acrobatics Gymnastics Competition held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. Their outstanding efforts led to the securing of the gold medal, ultimately earning the second position for the Maharashtra team.

Participation in the competition was robust, with a total of 800 athletes from diverse states across the country taking part. Sahil Deepak Mali, from KRS Sports Academy of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, played a pivotal role in the success, achieving the top rank in the Men's Pair category with Parth Ramshetwad with an impressive score of 21.68 points. In the Women's Group category, Swarali Kisan Peherkar, Pranjal Nitin Patil, and Saloni Sunil Mhaske scored 22.75 points, securing the gold medal and individual first rank.

Initial tie between Maharashtra and West Bengal

The competition initially resulted in a tie between the West Bengal and Maharashtra teams, each accumulating 34 points. However, following a careful review of technical aspects and subsequent tie-breaking measures, the Bengal team secured the first position, leaving the Maharashtra team at second place. The host Delhi team claimed the third position with a total score of 33 points.

Adding to their accolades, athletes from the KRS Sports Academy recently represented India at the 13th Asian Games in Uzbekistan, earning a bronze medal for the country. Their remarkable achievements were made possible with guidance from international umpire coach Prof. Pravin Ravan Shinde.

The success of these athletes was met with congratulations from various officials, including Maharashtra Gymnastics Association President Sanjay Shete, Vice President Dr Aditya Joshi, Secretary Dr Makarand Joshi and others.