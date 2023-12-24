Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One Dead, Another Injured In MSRTC Bus Accident |

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Gangapur hit two pedestrians at Dahegaon Bungalow on the Pune highway, killing one of them.

The victims, identified as Ajay Gulabrao Mahale (40) and Prahlad Hiralal Kumawat (50) from Lasur Station, were returning from a nearby petrol pump to Dahegaon Bungalow Chowk when the accident occurred.

The accident happened on Saturday evening around 7:00 pm.

The impact of the collision resulted in injuries to both individuals. Vigilance Officer Sandeep Patil, alerted to the critical condition of Kumawat, immediately dispatched the free ambulance.

The victims were swiftly transported to the District Hospital. Regrettably, Kumawat's injuries proved fatal, and he was declared dead after a medical examination. The other victim, Ajay Gulabrao Mahale, is undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained in the accident.