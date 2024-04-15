Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Election Rallies In Region

PTI

With Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats in focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to enter the campaigning fray and will be addressing public rallies in the region in the upcoming week. Home Minister Amit Shah has already held a rally in Nanded. PM Modi will be in Parbhani and Nanded on April 20.

Polling in Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani is slated for April 26.

In Nanded, BJP nominee Pratap Chikhalikar is contesting against Congress nominee Vasant Chavan.

In Parbhani, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT nominee) Sanjay Jadhav.

In Hingoli, Shiv Sena nominee Baburao Kohalikar will lock horns with Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar.