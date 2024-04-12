PHOTOS: Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis Rally In Nanded To Campaign For Pratap Patil Chikhalikar |

BJP leaders like Union home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with several other leaders joined hands at Naigaon in Nanded district for a campaign rally for BJP candidate and sitting local MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar on Thursday.

Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan who was Nanded MP from 2014 to 2019 (before being defeated by Chikhalikar in 2019), and who joined the BJP earlier this year, was also present on stage.

The Home Minister exhorted the workers to elect the party nominee Pratap Patil Chikhalikar from Nanded with a record margin saying the vote for Chikhalikar is crucial to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

He said that the Modi-led government renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv which was opposed by Sharad Pawar. "Balasaheb Thackeray was in favour of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad. But after they were renamed, Uddhav Thackeray had no smile on his face," he added.

Fadnavis said that Chikhlikar has received a significant boost this year with Ashok Chavan joining Mahayuti, signalling a clear victory for Nanded with record-breaking votes exceeding last year's count.

"The people of Nanded are casting their votes for Chikhalikar as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The lotus symbolises development for future generations in Nanded, and thus, the unanimous decision is to support its growth," he added.

The BJP believes that gaining Nanded without the help of Ashok Chavan will be very difficult for them.



What do the numbers say?

Nanded Lok Sabha constituency has six assembly constituencies, namely Nanded South, Nanded North, Bhokar, Naigaon, Deglur, and Mukhed. These constituencies have a domination of Maratha, Lingayat, and Banjara voters. The Dalit and Muslim votes are always decisive during the elections here. There are 18,36,464 voters in Nanded LS constituency, which includes 34,937 first-time voters. All the political parties are trying to attract the voters in each and every village and tanda of the constituency.

Despite the Modi wave across the country, Chavan won the election in 2014 by defeating BJP candidate D.B. Patil. In 2019, he gave a tough fight to BJP candidate Prataprao Chikhalikar but lost by 40,148 votes. He secured 1.66 lakh votes but suffered defeat due to the split of secular votes between him and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate.

Chavan will now throw his support behind his previous rival, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who defeated him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



In the 2019 polls, Chikhalikar, running on a BJP ticket, secured 486,806 votes, while the Congress candidate Ashok Chavan garnered 446,658 votes. Chavan lost to Chikhalikar by a margin of 40,148 votes.



During the 2019 elections, the total number of voters in the constituency was 17,19,322. Chikhalikar received 43.1% of the total votes polled, while Chavan secured 39.55%.



In 2014, the constituency had 16,87,057 voters. Ashok Chavan, the Congress candidate, won the elections by securing 493,075 votes, constituting 48.63% of the votes. He defeated BJP candidate D. B. Patil, who secured 411,620 votes, with a margin of 81,455 votes.

Traditionally, Nanded has always been a Congress-dominated constituency, and the BJP aims to break this tradition now, opined the experts.