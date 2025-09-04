 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PES Alumni & Students Mark Dr Raj Sawant’s 50th Birth Anniversary With Tree Plantation
As part of the initiative, a total of 30 trees, including Bottle Palm, Areca Palm, Ashoka, Karanj, as well as various ornamental and shade-giving trees, were planted in the scenic premises of PES Polytechnic Workshop

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PES Alumni & Students Mark Dr Raj Sawant’s 50th Birth Anniversary With Tree Plantation | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the 50th birth anniversary of the late, student-beloved professor Dr Raj Sawant of PES Engineering, a tree plantation program was organised on Wednesday at Nagasenvan by the alumni and current students of PES.

As part of the initiative, a total of 30 trees, including Bottle Palm, Areca Palm, Ashoka, Karanj, as well as various ornamental and shade-giving trees, were planted in the scenic premises of PES Polytechnic Workshop.

The program was graced by the chief presence of T A Kadam, Principal, PES Polytechnic. Dinesh Wadatkar of PES Engineering shared fond memories of Dr Raj Sawant during his tenure at the college. Sachin Nikam, chief organiser of Nagasen Festival, announced that in honour of Dr Sawant’s contribution and service to the PES institution, a special award will be instituted in his name at the Nagasen festival.

Vice-Principal Milind Kadam, Kamal Sawant, Supriya Suravase, Adv. Amrapali Kamble, Lalita Kamble, Yuvaraj Sawant, Rahul Sawant, Arvind Kochure, Sujit Bhadlekar, along with all department heads, faculty members, staff, and a large number of students of PES Polytechnic.

Avinash Kamble, Sagar Malale, Rahul Kamble, Rohan Netane, Babu Khan, Sumedh Bahadure, and others took efforts for the success of the event.

