Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Parents Need Training In Child Nurturing, Says Littérateur Dr Sudhir Rasal | Sourced

Senior littérateur Dr Sudhir Rasal expressed his views on the present generation's struggle with an inferiority complex and the distractions posed by numerous gadgets. He emphasised the vital necessity of providing parents with training and education for effective child nurturing. Dr Rasal articulated these thoughts during the book release event for 'Anandi Jagnyachya Vatevar,' authored by Dr Neeta Vijay Pandharipande, held at MIT College.

The book, centered on child nurturing, was unveiled by Dr Rasal and retired judge Narendra Chapalgaonkar. Dr Yadnyaveer Kawale, the president of Gramodyog Shikshan Mandal, chaired the event. Notable figures such as publisher Manisha Kokil, former Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Pandharipande, MIT's Director-General Dr Munish Sharma, principal Dr Bhagwat Katare, Dr Shakuntala Lomte, and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

During his speech, Dr Rasal stressed the incorporation of moral values into life, particularly starting from childhood, as children learn from their families, friends, schools, and society. He highlighted the current societal trend of diminishing emotions and the increasing addiction of children to modern gadgets.