Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neelam Gorhe Urges Swift Implementation of Drought Relief Measures |

In response to the worsening drought situation in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and the division, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, directed the district administration to involve social welfare organisations specialising in relief and rehabilitation during the implementation of the measures to address the intensifying crisis.

Dr Gorhe reviewed the drought measures in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district at the Subedari rest house on Friday.

Present at the meeting were Collector Dilip Swami, Resident Deputy Collector Prabhodaya Mule, District Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, District Deputy Registrar Mukesh Barhate, District Pioneer Bank Manager Mangesh Kedar, Trustee of Stree Aadhaar Center Jehlam Joshi, Representatives of Social Organisations Ramesh Bhise, HP Deshmukh, Dhanaji Dhotarkar, Pushkaraj Taide, Ramesh Kute, Maroti Bansode, Dnyaneshwar Hanwate, and other dignitaries.

Gorhe calls for swift implementation of government measures

Dr Gorhe emphasised the implementation of government decisions made in October 2023, including measures such as waiving education fees for students, halting forced loan recovery from farmers, restructuring farm loans, stopping the recovery of electricity bills, and initiating water tanker services.

She stressed the importance of effectively communicating these measures to the public. Dr Gorhe further recommended initiating the process to halt loan recovery until the next season (June) and expanding the employment guarantee scheme in the district, with increased awareness among the public.

"Assistance should also be extended to single or widowed women facing challenges in participating in employment guarantee scheme jobs, with the involvement of social organisations," she added.

Dr Gorhe also directed the planning of arrangements and other measures to support women with children at the workplace.