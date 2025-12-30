Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NDPS Cell Arrests Notorious Drug Peddler, Seizes MD Drugs Worth ₹65,000 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell arrested a recorded drug peddler for supplying drugs to collegiate youths in the city.

The arrested person has been identified as Shaikh Mijan Shaikh Naim (27), a resident of Silk Mill Colony. The police seized MD drugs and an iPhone, all worth ₹65,000, from him.

The NDPS cell received information that two men were coming to the Silk Mill Colony and Railway Station area to sell drugs. Accordingly, the cell, along with the forensic team, conducted a raid on December 28. The police spotted two suspects standing in suspicious circumstances. When the police asked them to stop, they started running. After a chase, the police team arrested Mijan, but his accomplice, Kaif Qureshi, managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. During a body search, the police found 0.89 grams of MD drugs with Mijan.

During interrogation, Mijan said that he used to get the drugs from Mastan Arif, a resident of Bhiwandi near Mumbai. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.

Shaikh Mijan is a criminal on police records. In all, four cases have already been registered against him, including drug smuggling and cases under the Arms Act. He used to bring drugs from Bhiwandi and sell them to collegiate youths in the city.