Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nanded Hit By Hailstorm, Youth Dies By Lightning

Nanded was hit by a hailstorm, resulting in a tragic incident where a young person lost their life due to lightning.

Naigaon taluka in Nanded district experienced hailstorms and unseasonal rains on the evening of March 16. The Rabi crops suffered significant damage due to these unexpected rains. Wheat, which was ready for harvesting, got soaked, causing substantial losses for farmers, along with other crops such as jowar and lentils.

A 20-year-old youth was struck by lightning and fatally injured in Yelur village in Kandhar taluka. In a separate incident, an elderly couple sustained injuries due to lightning in Ratoli village of Naigaon taluka.

In the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur city, heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms was witnessed on March 16. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts. The meteorological department has reported the formation of a low-pressure belt in Marathwada.