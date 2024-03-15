MP Weather Update: Light Rain Expected In State From March 16 To 18

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience its third weather change this March, with forecasts indicating the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to meteorologists, areas such as Jabalpur, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions are likely to be most affected, while Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior-Ujjain regions may witness scattered clouds. There is also a chance of drizzling in Bhopal.

Preceding the weather transition, the state experienced a surge in temperatures on Thursday. Mandla recorded the highest temperature at 36.6 degrees Celsius, with Seoni, Narsinghpur, and Damoh also exceeding 36 degrees Celsius.

Return of Warm Weather After System Passage

Between March 16 and 18, the weather pattern is expected to shift again, bringing back warmer temperatures to the state. Meteorologists said that based on a 10-year record of cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, the trend indicates a rise in temperature towards the end of March. It is anticipated that from March 26 to 31, temperatures in most cities may exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

Expectations for March 18 in Bhopal

In the capital city of Bhopal, the recent warmth will be replaced by cloudy skies from March 16 to 18. On March 18, there is a forecast of scattered showers in some areas, with a possibility of drizzling.

Weather Forecast

March 16: Thunder and light rainis expected in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

March 17: Hailstorms may occur in Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Umaria, and Dindori. Thunder and lightning conditions will persist in Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, and Balaghat. Light rain is also expected.

March 18: Hailstorms are possible in Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Shahdol. Thunder and lightning will occur in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli. Some areas may experience light rain.